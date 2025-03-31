Gainsborough care workers celebrated at annual Lincolnshire Care Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two care workers from Gainsborough were among those honoured at this year’s Lincolnshire Care awards.

Melanie Wordsworth from Holly Tree Lodge Care Home in Gainsborough won the Activities Co-ordinator of the Year award, while the Home Care Registered Manager of the Year was Kelly Grange-Smith from Visiting Angels.

Broadcaster and presenter Melvyn Prior hosted the awards ceremony, which was organised by the Lincolnshire Care Association (LinCA), at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Lincoln on Thursday, March 27.

Winners and highly commendeds were announced across 13 categories, and there was also a LinCA Chair's Special Recognition Award.

Kelly Grange-Smith received the Home Care Registered Manager of the Year Award from Country Court Care Home's Head of Marketing Lucy Bateson.

Nominations were open to the public and shortlisted before a judging panel decided the winners and highly commended for each category.

Melanie Weatherley MBE, chair of LinCA, said: “Our heartfelt congratulations go out to all our winners and highly commendeds, and to everyone who was nominated for an award.

“The Lincolnshire Care Awards are the highlight of our calendar because they give us a chance to celebrate the amazing individuals who work in our care sector in Lincolnshire.

“Of course, we couldn’t do it without the help and support of our generous sponsors and our hard-working event organisers, so I want to thank them too.”

The Activities Co-ordinator of the Year, Melanie Wordsworth, received her award from Paul Reames, Director of Bluecube

The awards were sponsored by the Lincolnshire Care Association, NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board, Lincolnshire County Council, The Orders of St John Care Trust, Lincoln College, It’s All About People, Every-One, Citizens Advice North East Lincolnshire, Lincolnshire’s district councils, Wilkin Chapman, Healthii People, Apetito, Bluecube, CareinLincs Digital and Country Court Care.