Gainsborough celebrates our heroes at Marshall’s Yard’s Emergency Services Day

Event to celebrate unsung heroes was held at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough.

Emergency Services Day is a national campaign aimed at celebrating emergency service workers on September 9 and to mark the day Marshall’s Yard teamed up with legal firm, Sills & Betteridge Solicitors and welcomed 12 different organisations for visitors to interact with.

These included the Lincolnshire Lowlands Rescue team, Lincolnshire Blood Bikes, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, LIVES, Police Traffic Department and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

The centre hosted a full programme of live entertainment, an emergency services fancy dress competition and free family activities and showcased a variety of vintage emergency service vehicles provided by the National Emergency Museum.

The winners of the fancy dress competition at Marshall’s Yard’s Emergency Services Day event

Melissa Cutforth, assistant manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “It has been amazing to be able to put on a fun and educational day for shoppers.

“This event has been a great success and it has been extremely rewarding for the team to be able to help raise funds and celebrate our amazing emergency services.”

West Lindsey District Council also raised a flag outside the Guildhall which was followed by two minutes silence and a short ceremony including readings and poems by West Lindsey District Council’s chief executive Ian Knowles and customer support officer, Brad Bishell, and prayers by The Revd David Cotton.

Coun Stephen Bunney, chairman of West Lindsey District Council, said: “We are here to raise the 999 Day flag to show our support for the dedicated workers in our National Health Service and emergency services.

“The day promotes the work of the emergency services and how to use them responsibly, it educates the public about basic lifesaving skills and promotes the many career and volunteering opportunities available.