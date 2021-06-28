Gainsborough charities join forces to help combat male suicide

Housing charity Acis Group along with Gainsborough Trinity Foundation will deliver the new project to support young men and reduce the risk or suicide.

Thanks to funding from Shine, the 12 month project aims to engage 300 men aged between 25 and 59-years-old as well as spreading awareness further afield through signposting and campaigns.

With a mix of face-to-face and remote support available, both Acis Group and Gainsborough Trinity Foundation are there to give men the platform to talk and steer them away from self-harm or suicide.

Richard Cooper, Elaine Ward and Damon Parkinson

The project will offer men outlets for peer-to-peer support groups, safe spaces to talk and techniques on how to improve mental health

On the project launching, Jacqui Thorburn, project lead at Acis Group said: “We’re delighted to be working alongside Gainsborough Trinity Foundation.

“This initiative will provide much needed mental health support through planned social events to men in Gainsborough and surrounding areas.”

Damon Parkinson, head of operations and business development at Gainsborough Trinity Foundation said: “We are really pleased to be working with Acis Group on this exciting and much needed project.

"Men’s mental health is still, despite more awareness, very much hidden and not spoken about but it is becoming a more prominent issue.

“We also want to say a massive thank you to Shine who have made the project happen through their funding and support.”

Gainsborough Trinity Foundation was formed in January 2016 to work alongside Gainsborough Trinity Football Club to support the local community.

The foundation aims to provide relief to those in need through the advancement of education and training, the preservation and protection of good physical and mental health, and through the promotion of community participation in healthy recreation by providing facilities to play football and other sports.