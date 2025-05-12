Gainsborough childcare centre expands into new Marshall's Yard location

Wiggly Woo Childcare in Gainsborough has relocated into a new premises at Marshall’s Yard as the business continues to grow.

The Ofsted registered home from home childcare centre, owned by child minder Rachel Wigglesworth, has now opened at the Pattern Store in Gainsborough.

Rachel and her team of childcare specialists have created a haven for babies and toddlers aged from nine month to three-years-old, ensuring parents have peace of mind that their little ones are in a nurturing environment while they are at work.

Wiggly Woo Childcare has been created with different zones, including a baby area and sleepy time room as well as a messy play area for active toddlers and a book corner – all aimed at making children feel happy, safe and loved.

Rachel outside her new premises

Rachel started her childminding business from her own home in Gainsborough five years ago and now she is delighted to be expanding with a purpose-built space for toddlers and babies at The Pattern Store, which can be found to the rear of Marshall’s Yard.

A team of four will work from the new premises with slots filling up fast for Wiggly Woos new location.

Rachel said: “This is a really exciting move for us and we are delighted to have the opportunity to create a really lovely, safe and special environment for our children that meets their needs.

“From babies through to toddlers it really gives them the space and freedom they need and we’re sure that our families are going to love our new premises at Marshall’s Yard.”

Rachel with some of her team Charlotte, Ellie and Roxy.

Melissa Clement, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We have some wonderful and diverse businesses here at Marshall’s Yard and we are delighted to welcome another great local venture with Wiggly Woo Childcare.

“Rachel and her team have done an excellent job creating a lovely environment which I am sure children and their families will be really pleased to see.”