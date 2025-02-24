Gainsborough childcare is growing to help support more families

Honeybee Childcare in Gainsborough has expanded with a brand-new location at Marshall’s Yard shopping centre with a growing team of childcare experts.

Honeybee was set up by former nurse Caroline Wigglesworth five years ago as a child minding service from her Gainsborough home. Now Honeybee is expanding with more room and a bigger team in new premises at the Pattern Store at Marshall’s Yard.

Caroline and her team have transformed a former office space at Marshall’s Yard into a cosy and welcoming space for babies and toddlers, with a book den, relaxing sleep room, dress up area and even a messy play zone. The area has been designed to cater for the under threes.

Honeybee is Ofsted registered and can be found in the Pattern Store to the rear of Marshall’s Yard.

Caroline outside her new premises at Marshall's Yard, Gainsborough

Caroline said: “This is such an exciting venture for us, we have created a really child friendly and welcoming environment and the space has enabled us to be creative with the lay out and area.

“There is a shortfall of childcare in the town and we are excited to be able to offer a really child focussed environment for our families – we can’t wait to welcome our families to the new space here at Marshall’s Yard, it’s such a great, central location for us in the town.”

Caroline is a mum of three herself and set up her childminding service after struggling to find a childcare solution herself, when she wanted to return to work.

She’s now hoping Honeybee will give parents the peace of mind that their little ones are in the best environment while they’re at work.

Caroline inside the newly transformed space with some of her team

Melissa Clement, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “It’s great to welcome Caroline and her team to Marshalls Yard, Honeybee looks great and is such a fantastic environment for children. We’re sure it will be a lovely addition to our community of businesses and services here at the Yard.”