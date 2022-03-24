Residents living on Haldane Street took part in a ‘Love Your Street’ day organised by housing charity Acis Group on Friday, March 18.

Dozens of people got involved on the day, recycling unwanted items, clearing messy areas and removing over-sized items. In total, six clearance vans full of rubbish and four large bags of litter were removed.

The event was supported by West Lindsey District Council and saw ward councillors Matt Boles and Jim Snee also turn out in force to tidy the streets.

Volunteers and residents joined forces to tidy up Haldane Street, Gainsborough

The day also coincided with Red Nose Day, with Acis Group’s Riverside Training team helping to bring some fun activities to the street to engage local children after they’d finished school.

Claire Tunstall, customer engagement officer at Acis Group, said: “It was great to see so many people join in with our teams.

"Our Love Your Street initiatives are all about proving our commitment to the areas in which we work, ensuring our customers have communities they can be proud of.”

Coun Matt Boles said: “When it comes to keeping our streets tidy, coming together as a community like this can not only create a sense of pride in our neighborhood, but also keep our health and wellbeing high too.

“It was fantastic to talk to so many locals who came out onto the streets with real enthusiasm to take part in this community event.”

Coun Jim Snee, added: “My sincere thanks go to Acis for organizing this event and for the Haldane Street community for embracing the occasion. I’d also like to thank all the volunteers who came to support the day.

“Tidying our streets is a simple, community-focused act we can all do to keep pride in our surroundings and help the environment and I look forward to taking part in more community events such as this one.”

The Love Your Street day was the end of the Acis Group’s ‘Your Voice month’ which started on February 18, until March 18.

The month allowed customers the opportunity to use their voice, give feedback, help build better services and get involved.