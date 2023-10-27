Gainsborough community will join together to remember the fallen this Remembrance Sunday

Gainsborough Town Council, the Royal British Legion’s Gainsborough and District branch and All Saints Parish Church will come together to remember and give thanks to those who made the ultimate sacrifice fighting for our freedoms this Remembrance Sunday.

Since the end of the First World War, we have observed Remembrance Day and the Two Minute Silence on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, as their relevance remains undiminished.

During this time we come together to remember the Armed Forces, and their families, from Britain and the Commonwealth.

This year, Remembrance Sunday falls on November 12, and a Service of Remembrance will take place at All Saints Parish Church at 10am, followed by a ceremony at the War Memorial at approximately 10.55am.

Crowds gathering at Gainsborough’s War Memorial at last year's Remembrance Service

A Two Minute Silence will be observed at 11am where the Last Post and Reveille will be played.

The Town Mayor, Coun Tim Davies, will be joining fellow councillors and Gainsborough representatives from military forces, veterans, their families, and local societies to lay wreaths to commemorate the armed forces and civilian members of Britain and the Commonwealth that lost their lives.

Any individual or organisation will have the opportunity to lay their own wreath or remembrance symbol.

Members of the public are invited to lay their own remembrance symbol in small troughs that are to be placed at Gainsborough’s War Memorial prior to Armistice Day, Saturday, November 11, which marks the end of the First World War.

Coun Tim Davies said: “The day will be a time to reflect on all those who served their King and Country and those who continue to do so.

“A time to contemplate on those qualities that may assist us in some of the challenges we face today.

“Any act can only serve to reinforce the community spirit of the town as we come together to remember.

“We stand united we fight as one. I am proud to serve my community and represent all past and present on this special day.

“We come together as one but in our hearts we remember them always.