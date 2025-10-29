Gainsborough community will join together to remember the fallen this Remembrance Sunday

This year marks 80 years since the end of World War Two and the Gainsborough community are invited to come together for a time of reflection and to honour those who have served and sacrificed for our freedom.

Since the end of the First World War, we have observed Remembrance Day and the Two Minute Silence on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, as their relevance remains undiminished.

During this time we come together to remember the Armed Forces, and their families, from Britain and the Commonwealth.

This year Remembrance Sunday falls on November 9, and ways to remember the fallen have been organised by Gainsborough Town Council, All Saints Parish Church, and the Royal British Legion Gainsborough Branch.

At 10am there will be a Service of Remembrance at All Saints Parish Church, followed by a procession at 10.55am to the War Memorial for a further Remembrance ceremony.

At 11am, the Two Minute Silence will be observed, accompanied by the Last Post and Reveille, before wreaths are laid in tribute to the fallen. Members of the community, local organisations, and groups are warmly invited to lay their own wreaths or symbols of remembrance.

The Mayor of Gainsborough, Coun James Plastow, said: “It will be my privilege to attend the Remembrance Sunday Service and to honour those who have fought, and those that continue to fight for our freedom, by laying a wreath at the War Memorial.”

To ensure the safety of participants and attendees, Gladstone Street, Parnell Street, and Fawcett Street up to Cecil Street will be closed to traffic from approximately 9am to noon. Parking bays within this area will also be suspended during this time.

Also on Saturday, November 8, from 9am to 2pm, members from the Royal British Legion Gainsborough Branch will be in Market Place for the Poppy Appeal. There will also be live entertainment, period vehicles and period re-enactors.