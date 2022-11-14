Gainsborough couple celebrated Diamond wedding anniversary with surprise vow renewal

Eddie Scaresbrook, 84, and his wife Cynthia, 77, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, September 1, but due to Eddie being an inpatient on Burton Ward at Lincoln County Hospital they were unable to celebrate as planned.

But with the help of a wedding box funded by United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity and support from Chaplain Keith Tomlin, the couple were able to renew their vows to mark the anniversary.

Eddie had already bought his wife a new wedding band and his daughter brought decorations, cake and a card from the Queen.

The Swan Scheme wedding boxes are a Fab Academy initiative that provide patients with a special moment with their loved ones.

In this case it allowed Eddie to surprise his wife and mark the special occasion of 60 years of marriage.

Samantha Marsh, charge nurse, said: “It was an amazing experience for the staff of Burton Ward to be able to participate in this moment and the other patients in the ward bay also were part of the celebrations.

“I wish them all the happiness in the years to come.”

Gary Burr, charity fundraiser, said: “The charity has been funding these wedding boxes for two years now and they make such a difference to patients, allowing them to make these special memories.

“As a charity we hope to continue initiatives like this that improve our patient’s time within hospital.”

As well as vow renewals, the wedding boxes are able to help facilitate weddings for patients who near the end of their life.

The boxes allow these ceremonies to take place at very short notice. They include a bouquet, buttonhole, bunting, confetti, wedding rings with a ring cushion and as small mementoes for loved ones to keep and remember the special day.

The wedding boxes are held by the Trust’s Chaplaincy Teams, so they are readily available to staff when needed.