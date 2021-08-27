Gainsborough crematorium gets hat trick of award nominations during month

Lea Fields Crematorium received three award nominations during August

Lea Fields Crematorium, which is located in Gainsborough Road, is a £6 million state-of-the-art facility funded by West Lindsey District Council and it has provided mourners and funeral directors with an ultra-modern centre to host services for loved ones closer to home.

The crematorium has been nominated for an Architects Journal (AJ) Architecture Award 2021, public building category.

This news follows the Crematorium recently being nominated for a Brick Award and an APSE (Associate for Public Service Excellence) award over the past few weeks.

Reacting to another award nomination, Manager Deborah Balsdon said: “Everybody working at Lea Fields are aware of the beauty and the majesty of this incredible building – Haverstock had done themselves enormously proud with this design.

“These award nominations continue to surprise and excite everyone associated with Lea Fields – the team here will do everything possible to keep up the standard and service expected of this building, for our communities, and I congratulate everyone associated with the Crematorium’s journey over the past year-and-a-half.”

The AJ Architecture Awards will be chosen at a ceremony in London on November 17, with Lea Fields in the same category as other public buildings such as Southwark Park Pavilion, Inverness Justice Centre and The Welcome Building, RHS Garden Bridgewater.

Lea Fields Crematorium opened in January 2020, the first facility of its kind within West Lindsey.

Set in parkland near the village of Lea, just outside of Gainsborough the design of the site and materials used have been chosen to reflect the rural nature of the site and make the best use of the natural boundaries.

The geometric building has a beautiful double height spacious chapel that gives a sense of occasion and celebration, without a specific religious bias.