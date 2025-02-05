Gainsborough Crematorium marks five years of service with community open day

Lea Fields Crematorium celebrated its fifth anniversary with a successful open day

Lea Fields Crematorium celebrated its fifth anniversary with a successful open day, welcoming members of the community to learn more about its work and services it provides.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event offered visitors the chance to tour the facility, meet the dedicated team, and reflect on the significant milestones achieved over the past five years.

Since opening, Lea Fields Crematorium, which is run by West Lindsey District Council, has been committed to delivering dignified services adapting to the changing needs of families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Lesley Rollings, deputy leader of the council, who welcomed guests to the event, said: “This crematorium has become a vital part of our community over the last five years.

“Open days like this showcase the high standards of service we are proud to provide and give people the opportunity to learn more about the care, dignity, and professionalism that define this facility.

“The team here is always striving to minimise the environmental impact of the crematorium, and their efforts have been truly inspiring.

“From the innovative composting initiatives and planting seed cards, it’s clear they are thinking about sustainability every step of the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a community facility in every sense, and we are incredibly grateful for the support we have received in making it a special place to say farewell to loved ones.”

Coun Emma Bailey visited the team prior to the event to meet the team.

She said: “My congratulations to the team on an excellent facility that provides a high standard of professionalism and care at what is an upsetting time in people’s lives.

“I have taken the tour previously and have seen the care and respect that goes on behind the scenes for those loved ones that have left us. Long may this continue. Happy fifth anniversary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The open day reinforced the crematorium’s commitment to transparency and excellence in public service, giving visitors the opportunity to ask questions and understand the care and dedication that goes into its daily operations.

Deborah Balsdon, Crematorium manager said: “Our open days provide a space for people to ask questions, learn more about what we do, and see first hand the care that goes into every service we provide.

“We understand that cremation is a deeply personal choice, and we want to be as open and transparent as possible so that families feel reassured and supported.

“It was wonderful to welcome so many visitors and have meaningful conversations about how we continue to serve our community with dignity and respect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was also supported by local funeral directors, who work closely with the crematorium to provide the best possible service to families.

Cliff Bradley and Sons Funeral Directors attended the event.

Carlton Bradley said: “We always support the crematorium because they support us.

“It’s a fantastic facility, and it is reassuring to know that we all share the same goals to provide the best possible experience for families at such a difficult time.”