Gainsborough cycle shop owner is celebrating 25 years of serving the community

Trevor Halstead starting running Gainsborough Cycle Centre in 1998.

Trevor said: “I took over, what was back then, Gainsborough Cycle Centre, from a guy called Tommy Tait in 1998 and I ran the shop on Church Street as Church Street Cycles for 15 years.”

The shop moved to its current location on Ropery Road ten years ago and prides itself in offering a service specialising in everything from cycling sales to advice and support.

Trevor Halstead with deputy leader of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Lesley Rollings, who visited Gainsborough Cycles to congratulate Trevor on 25 years in business

Trevor has been involved in the cycling industry in various guises since 1977, initially working by himself repairing them, before taking on the current business.

He had a spell in the catering trade and was also a freelance photojournalist for nearly a decade, but the world of cycling was never too far away.

And despite more people moving to online shopping in recent years Trevor says being able to serve people ‘face to face’ is still important.

He said: “I’m still very much bricks and mortar, a touch, feel, smell, hands-on shop, which is why I’ve always considered it to be a traditional cycle shop.

“A bike isn’t something you should really buy online as it can be complex to put it together when it arrives, and of course it’s much easier to size up to make sure you have the right bike when you buy from the shop.

“Being here so that a customer can actually walk into the shop and actually talk to someone and be able to order and talk to someone face to face, is still extremely important to us.”

Coun Lesley Rollings, deputy leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “It’s good to see a local business such as Gainsborough Cycles continuing to thrive and serve the local community and beyond.

“I’m certain the success of the business is down to not just the excellent service and customer loyalty, but also through the sheer determination and enthusiasm of Trevor, who really has been driving the business forward all these years.