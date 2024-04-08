Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Business owners, Baz and Lora Hunter, are moving their deli business into Market Place.

They will take over the empty space that was formerly ‘On the Square’, beneath the former town hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple’s deli, Alfie’s, which opened in June last year, is currently located on Lord Street.

Alfie's deli in Gainsborough is expanding into a new premises on Market Place

In the next few weeks, it will relocate and will benefit from a new, extended canopy and sympathetic repairs to all of the shop fronts in the row of units, supported by the Council’s Townscape Heritage Initiative (THI).

Baz explains, the new location, the former town hall, will allow them to continue their existing offering, but also expand their business to offer much more.

He said: “We are very excited to be expanding our business into Market Place. The investment into the town centre is fantastic, and we are so happy to now be a part of those plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having a much bigger unit will mean we can continue to serve sustainable coffee, jacket potatoes, seaside doughnuts and lots more, but also offer a bigger variety and give the public another option for breakfast or lunch too.”

Alfie’s, named after the couple’s young son, will continue to work with local firm Blyton Ice Cream, to serve up a huge range of flavours, as well as some very exciting surprises to be announced soon.

Baz added: “We have built up a fabulous reputation in our first year, and with a bigger presence and an increased footfall in the heart of the town, we are looking forward to being even better and we are very grateful of the support from the people of our town.”

Leader of West Lindsey District Council, Cllr Trevor Young, said he was delighted to see a local business expand and invest in Market Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “West Lindsey District Council has been working with local building owners and tenants to improve the condition of historic buildings with the aim of bringing empty properties back into use.