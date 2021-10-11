Darren Godson, 34, scooped a Bentley Continental with leading competitions company BOTB two years ago but his luck didn’t end there as he’s now off to New York after coming up trumps once again in the firm’s weekly Luxury Lifestyle Competition.

After hearing the news, Darren said: “I can’t believe it. I’ve always wanted to go to New York.”

The father-of-one was at work when BOTB presenter Christian Williams video called to tell him he’d won the week-long trip to New York after paying just 60p for his ticket.

BOTB presenter Christian Williams video called Darren Godson to tell him the news

Darren, who is dad to four-year-old Flynn, said he’d take his partner, Nicola, 21, as soon as they’re allowed to fly there.

He said: “When I told Nicola she didn’t believe me at first because I’m a bit of a prankster.

“But now she knows it’s real, we're busy planning all the things we want to do when we’re there.”

The luxury prize includes seven nights in the Big Apple, including flights, spending money and plenty of fun activities.

BOTB hands over the keys to two stunning cars each week as well as a lifestyle prize. Other recent winners have bagged £15,000 in cash, a quad bike and a gaming tech bundle.

The company, listed on the stock market, was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away more than £44m-worth of cars so far.

Christian, who surprises winners all over the country every week, said: “It was a pleasure to surprise Darren again, what a lovely guy.

"I’m sure he’ll have an amazing time in New York, I’ve never been so I’m quite jealous.”

To see Darren's reaction alongside a host of other lucky winners, or for more information about how you can enter,