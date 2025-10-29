Gainsborough earmarked for future developments as part of Lincolnshire's Local Plan

By Jamie Waller, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 29th Oct 2025, 10:57 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2025, 11:14 GMT
Planning permission - Your guide to planning permission and applications - explained in 60 seconds
Nearly 8,000 new homes will be built in extensions to towns across Central Lincolnshire, including Gainsborough, planning documents have revealed.

Gainsborough, along with Sleaford, has been earmarked as the biggest locations for future developments in the area outside Lincoln.

The Local Plan, published in 2023, has identified four areas for large future developments in these towns.

These are known in planning jargon as ‘Sustainable Urban Extensions’, and are used to expand towns’ footprints in a controlled way.

Plans for the next 295 homes in Thonock Park, Gainsboroughplaceholder image
The new neighbourhoods will be built in stages, along with the necessary schools, health services and shops that residents will need.

Lincoln itself is projected to have 10,000 new homes built in its own extensions by 2040.

One of the largest developments will be the new 2,500-home neighbourhood south of Foxby Lane in Gainsborough.

Work is already underway on the first phase of 450 homes, with plans submitted for another 500.

The Local Plan says new development will “benefit existing areas in close proximity, which include the pockets of deprivation” in Gainsborough.

The site, which is owned by Thonock and Somerby Estates, will likely see around 1,500 homes built by 2040, and a further 1,000 after that.

Early plans show a new junction created off Headen Road South in future to open up access.

At the other end of town, plans are also underway for 2,500 homes near Thonock Golf Club.

Developer Stonebridge Homes recently submitted details of just under 300 properties which would be the first phase of the site.

A recent consultation led to objections from 12 residents, who were mainly concerned about road safety and the impact on local services.

A location for another possible ‘urban extension’ has also been identified to the east of Gainsborough (south of the A631), although this hasn’t formally been confirmed yet.

