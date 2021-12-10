Gainsborough family finally jets off to Lapland after two-year wait for dream trip

Judit and Viktor (centre), with Everyone Active staff

Judit Ablonczy was automatically entered into a draw in 2019 after enrolling her son Viktor Balog in swimming lessons at West Lindsey Leisure Centre, run by leisure operator Everyone Active in partnership with West Lindsey District Council.

Having been picked at random, Judit had hoped to take her mum to the winter wonderland in December 2020 but travel eligibility rules in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic meant her mum, who lives in Hungary, could not join her.

However, after a mammoth wait, the 37-year-old will be flying from Manchester to Ivalo on Saturday, December 11, accompanied by five-year-old Viktor for a three-night stay.

Courtesy of Everyone Active, they will be joined by Judit’s cousin Dr. Éva Turcsanyi and her three-year-old son Adam Bank Turcsányi.

The group will stay at Santa’s Holiday Club in Saariselkä and will enjoy a range of activities including reindeer sleigh rides, husky sledding, lots of snow fun and a private meeting with Santa Claus himself.

Kerry O’Neill, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are so glad that Judit and her family are finally claiming the prize she won way back in 2019. We hope they have a brilliant time and that it makes this year a really memorable Christmas for them.”

Judit, who has lived in the UK for nine years, said: “We are really looking forward to it and the kids are super excited to meet Santa and keep talking about how good they have been. We are really grateful to Everyone Active for sending us on this trip and I’m sure it is one that all of us will always remember.”

Viktor is still having swimming lessons at West Lindsey Leisure Centre, which features two pools and stages lessons for all ages and abilities in the community.

The centre is currently undergoing significant redevelopment, incorporating an all-new Health and Wellbeing Hub into the centre.