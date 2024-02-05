Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rebecca Parry, from Gainsborough, who is a member of West Burton’s security team and the third generation of Parry family to be employed at the site over the last six decades, opened the office.

Rebecca said: “I am very honoured to have been asked to officially open the first STEP building on site. In our family, West Burton is close to all our hearts.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca was joined at West Burton her five-year-old daughter, Erin, who attends a local primary school in Gainsborough, along with her father, John Parry, who worked in the control room as part of the operations team.

Rebecca Parry cuts the ribbon with Dr James Cowa, STEP programme director

Her grandfather, David Parry, helped to build the site in the 1960s.

She said: “My grandfather, David Parry, would be extremely proud that our family were chosen to help celebrate the opening ceremony and in turn I’m so delighted that my daughter Erin can see what our family have achieved through the decades. I hope it inspires her for her future career.”

Paul Methven, CEO of UK Industrial Fusion Solutions (UKIFS), the subsidiary of UKAEA Group being set up to lead delivery of STEP, said: “Today’s modest beginnings mark an important milestone for the STEP programme and delivery of a revolutionary new energy source that could be transformative for climate change in addition to creating thousands of jobs for the region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I would like to thank Rebecca and family for joining us today and for representing the many multi-generational families that have been part of West Burton’s past and present, and who will continue to be part of West Burton’s future.”

Members of local district councils from Bassetlaw and West Lindsey in addition to Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire County Council joined Midlands Engine and EDF representatives to mark the occasion.