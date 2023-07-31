Gainsborough farm shop reveals theme for its Giant Maize Maze attraction

Uncle Henry’s Farm Shop, Butchery and Cafe in Gainsborough have revealed sunflowes as the theme for their Giant Maize Maze.

This years theme celebrates all that Uncle Henry’s have to offer visitors to their Behind the Garden Wall experience and is also a nod to what’s to come later this summer as they are set to open a new Sunflower trail and pick your own experience.

This year, visitors can experience a full day out at Uncle Henry’s with attractions including the addition of two new mini mazes within the sunflower design; the butterfly and the bee.

Open every day from now until the end of September, visitors have limited time to immerse themselves in the magic Behind the Garden Wall with so many activites for all the family to enjoy

Sunflowers is the theme of this year's Giant Maize Maze at Uncle Henry’s Farm Shop, Butchery and Cafe. Photo by Dunholme Camera Club.

Emma Blandford, owner at Uncle Henry’s, said: ”Our theme this year celebrates all that our Behind the Garden Wall experience has to offer.

"We are launching a new sunflower trail later this summer where visitors can pick their own sunflowers. The dates for this event are yet to be confirmed as we are in the hands of the Great British weather.

“In the meantime, Behind the Garden Wall is open for visitors to enjoy.

"We have lots of exciting new additions alongside our usual Maize Maze, meaning you can now spend the whole day with us.