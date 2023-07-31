Gainsborough farm shop reveals theme for its Giant Maize Maze attraction

This years theme celebrates all that Uncle Henry’s have to offer visitors to their Behind the Garden Wall experience and is also a nod to what’s to come later this summer as they are set to open a new Sunflower trail and pick your own experience.
This year, visitors can experience a full day out at Uncle Henry’s with attractions including the addition of two new mini mazes within the sunflower design; the butterfly and the bee.
Open every day from now until the end of September, visitors have limited time to immerse themselves in the magic Behind the Garden Wall with so many activites for all the family to enjoy
Emma Blandford, owner at Uncle Henry’s, said: ”Our theme this year celebrates all that our Behind the Garden Wall experience has to offer.
"We are launching a new sunflower trail later this summer where visitors can pick their own sunflowers. The dates for this event are yet to be confirmed as we are in the hands of the Great British weather.
“In the meantime, Behind the Garden Wall is open for visitors to enjoy.
"We have lots of exciting new additions alongside our usual Maize Maze, meaning you can now spend the whole day with us.
"In particular, our smaller Music and Finger Painting Maize Mazes are more accessible for younger age groups but can still be enjoyed by older children and adults alike. There is really something for all ages.”