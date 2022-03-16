And the farm shop came away with a Gold award for their steak and ale pie, Silver for lamb and mint and Bronze awards for both the chicken and ham pie and pork pie.

The competition was particularly tough this year with a record 976 entries and t he awards were judged by 151 experts in the UK’s capital of pies, Melton Mowbray.

There were 23 classes including Pork Pies, Steak and Ale, Game, Vegan, Gluten Free, Dessert and Vegetarian.

Far right Linda North (Production Manager) and Graham Ward (General Manager) from Uncle Henry’s alongside other winners at this year’s pie awards. Photo credit: Martin Elliott of MEPICS

Uncle Henry’s entered four pies across the different categories and were delighted to bring an award home for each entry.

The farm shop, in Grayingham, Gainsborough, opened in 2006 and is part of a family farming business managed by the Ward family.

The steak and ale pie which won Gold is in fact the farm shops bestseller and the Bronze Award for their pork pie was also a real achievement as making their own pork pies is a relatively new thing for Uncle Henry’s.

Graham Ward, general manager at Uncle Henry’s said: “We are delighted to have our pies recognised in this National Awards.

"Credit must go however to our bakery team here at Uncle Henry’s in the production of our delicious pies.