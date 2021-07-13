Gainsborough farm trader beats cancer to marry her fiance after Covid-19 delay

Louise Godson, 28, who is a farm trader, discovered a lump in her throat in October 2020.

In December she underwent an operation to have half her thyroid removed but Louise was still left not knowing if she was out of danger.

She said: “Although what I’d been through was awful and I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy, waiting for a diagnosis was by far the hardest part.

Louise and Elliott Godson on their wedding day

"I didn’t know if I’d need another operation or what was going to happen to me. I’d always been so optimistic about life, but this really changed me - I began living in dread of what might be.”

Louise suffered from anxiety and started taking medication from her GP to help and then her worse fears were confirmed when was told she had two cancerous lumps.

She said: “In all the trauma, I’d practically forgotten my lifeline, I’d taken out critical illness cover in June 2020 after seeing adverts online.

"I’d recently been given life insurance through work, which I thought was great, but was still worried about how I’d support myself if I became ill."

And having the insurance money meant that Louise was able to finally tie the knot with her fiance Elliott.

She said: “The money has meant so much - it’s offered peace of mind as well as allowing us to get married.

"We didn’t think the wedding would happen for ages with Covid and saving up, so we’re still pinching ourselves that we’re now officially Mr and Mrs Godson.”

Louise and Elliott married at Kirmington church followed by a small reception for close family and friends in their garden on May 21.

Louise said: “Having a small wedding was absolutely amazing, we got to celebrate with our closest family and friends and while we could have really blown the budget thanks to the insurance money, my cautious side is thankful that we have funds leftover to do other things on our bucket list, too.”