Gainsborough flats refused in '20 year planning saga'

Plans to build a block of flats on scrubland in Gainsborough town centre have been refused.

The plan would have created a block of 20 flats on the corner of North Street and Spittal Terrace, with 12 of them providing residential care.

Since 2006, West Lindsey District Council has rejected at least three similar plans for flats on the site, although one won approval but was never built.

The government’s planning inspectors also upheld the council’s refusal to turn the area into a park as it sits within the Britannia conservation area.

Coun Roger Patterson (Con) said: “This saga has been going on for more than 20 years. I’ve got no problem with these plans, I like having one bed flats here.

“But because of what the appeal was denied for, I can’t vote for it. The ship has moved on for housing on this land.”

Coun John Barrett (Con) said: “The building looks like something out of the eighties. The applicant needs to work with the conservation officer to come up with something better.”

The designs show the building would be between two and four storeys tall and sit on a busy junction near the Travelodge and the Heritage Centre.

Coun Owen Bierley (Con) said: “I remember having the same concern about the housing numbers when an application came in 2017 – it’s too dense for this site.

“We must remember that it sits in a conservation area, and the planning inspector was very clear about why that appeal was rejected.”

Coun Peter Morris (Con) commented: “I like the architecture – it’s a classic case of a lovely building in the wrong place.”

James Hartley, speaking on behalf of applicant Mr Clayton, said: “Only one use has ever been acceptable on this site – it’s this that we propose.

“We are happy to be guided by the council’s conservation department to achieve a satisfactory outcome.”

However, it was unanimously turned down by the committee.