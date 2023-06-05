Florist by Blush in Gainsborough has been awarded silver at this years’ prestigious Chelsea in Bloom competition.

Laura Bellamy joined a team of seven designers from across the UK and Ireland plus two lead designers headed up by the prestigious editor of The Florist magazine, Caroline Marshall Foster.

The film, The Not So Secret Garden, was chosen as inspiration for the design, which consisted of a large-scale living wall featuring a gigantic watering can and the numbers 350 in recognition of the Royal Horticultural Societies 350th anniversary.

Laura said: “I am absolutely over the moon to have been given the opportunity to take part in such a high-profile competition but also to have worked alongside so many experts in the industry including the fabulous Morgan Douglas-Nuth.

Laura Bellamy, owner of the Florist by Blush in Gainsborough

"The experience is definitely one I won’t forget and it’s been made an even prouder moment by our design scooping a silver medal.”

The Florist by Blush have also just extended their lease at Marshall’s Yard after being established there for the past 16 years.

Laura took over the business in 2019 and has since then re-branded and given a facelift to both the bricks and mortar store and the businesses thriving e-commerce site.

Alongside The Florist, Laura also runs a successful events decor service. Combining the two businesses provides a holistic package for brides and party organisers once their venue has been chosen for the special day.

As well as catering for weddings, The Florist by Blush provides the whole spectrum of services including funerals, anniversaries, birthdays and other celebrations.

Jodie Pacey, centre manager for Marshall’s Yard, said: “It’s wonderful to celebrate the achievements from one of our independent businesses and to see them gaining national accreditation within their industry.

“We’re thrilled that The Florist by Blush have recommitted to the centre with an extension of their lease and look forward to seeing what other exciting things the team has in store.”

