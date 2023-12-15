Gainsborough food bank grappling with an unprecedented surge in demand

Food banks across Lincolnshire, including Gainsborough, are grappling with an unprecedented surge in demand, driven by the ongoing cost of living crisis and mounting winter challenges ahead of Christmas.

Charitable organisations in the county spanning from Gainsborough to Boston have reported a significant increase in demand compared to last year, with rising concerns that the situation could deteriorate further due to impending energy price hikes in the new year.

Lincoln Foodbank told the BBC that their services have been utilised by over 10,000 people since the beginning of 2023, marking an 18 per cent year-on-year increase and an 84 per cent surge since 2021.

With increasing pressure on resources, coordinator Amy Colley expressed concerns that their supplies might soon run out.

Major Colin Bradshaw, 58, commanding officer for Gainsborough Salvation Army and Food Bank, revealed that they are now providing assistance to more than 200 people each week, a significant increase from the previous figure of around 140 people.

With their monthly food expenses currently totalling £2,500 and donations decreasing amid the cost of living crisis, Major Bradshaw has expressed grave concerns about the food bank’s sustainability into the next year.

He shared: “Around 50 per cent of those who come to our food bank are pensioners and about 25 per cent are low paid employees.

“The remaining 25 per cent is usually a mix of people with lifestyle issues and those who have come from another country and are awaiting their right to work.”

“I had to nip over to Lidl to buy 72 litres of UHT milk and I’ll have to do the same tomorrow.”

Colin added that he actively encourages elderly users of the service to prioritise spending their money on essentials such as heating and lighting, while assuring them that they will continue to receive parcels from the food bank.