Gainsborough food truck boss unveils the world's most calorific burger - with buns made of eight Krispy Kreme donuts

A Gainsborough food truck owner has created the world's most calorific burger - with buns made of eight Krispy Kreme donuts.

The gut-busting meal contains three beef patties, six slices of cheese and two rashers of bacon - all smothered in melted butter or Biscoff spread. It is wrapped in eight sugar-covered doughnuts and contains 3,180 calories - the same as six Big Macs or over three roast dinners.

The epic burger was created by Tom Warwick, 29, who trades as Meat Castles and has a cult following across the country. He is now challenging burger lovers to visit his truck which is parked up every weekend at various pubs in Retford, Nottinghamshire.

Tom, from Gainsborough is daring people to finish the burger in three bites - with each bite a whopping 1,000 calories – and he’s offering a £100 prize to anyone who can manage the monster that way.

Tom, from Gainsborough, is offering a £100 prize to anyone who can manage the monster in three bites. Imaghe: Ellen Manning / SWNS

The burger aficionado, who has taken part in numerous eating challenges himself, said despite several attempts, no-one has conquered it yet, despite one or two people coming close.

Tom said: “I’m always coming up with new ideas and everyone loves a food challenge, so I thought what can I create that really will be hard to beat. Everyone loves a donut burger but I wanted to go bigger and better. So I’ve taken eight Krispy Kremes and pressed them to make the ‘bun’.

“Add the three patties, cheese and bacon, and then smother it in melted butter or Biscoff if people prefer and you’ve got a monster of a burger . 'I’ve worked out it’s over 3,000 calories. So if you do manage it in three bites, you’ve done 1,000 calories a bite. Now we’ve just got to see if anyone can actually do it. A few have tried but no-one’s managed it yet.”

Tom created Meat Castles after years of trying burgers himself and judging national burger competitions. After months of research he created his own blend of meat for his smash patties, using slow grown, grass-fed, hand-reared heritage bred beef.

His creations include the ‘Phat Nut’, an aged beef smash patty with American cheese, peanut butter, and strawberry and vanilla jam. He also made the ‘Dirty Barbie’, which is a beef patty with American cheese, smokey and sweet barbecue sauce, crispy onions and streaky bacon.

He also regularly comes up with specials and is a popular choice with burger fans from across the country. Meat Castles was also recently featured in The Times and Sunday Times in a list of the UK’s best burgers according to chefs, with chef Luke French calling his burgers “super-delicious”.

He added: “It’s just gone mad really. ''People love burgers and over the last few years Meat Castles has got itself a bit of a cult following.

