The money raised will be split between the clubs two chosen charities, Mind the mental health charity and Simba an organisation which supports anyone who has been affected by child bereavement.

Laura Markham, club manager at Snap Fitness, said: “Our chosen charities have been selected for the vital work they carry out in the community surrounding loss and mental health.

“They also hold special importance to the team here at Snap and any donations from both members and non-members will be greatly appreciated.”

Club manager Laura Markham, personal trainer, Adam Martin and assistant manager and personal trainer, Jenna Beckworth

To kickstart their fundraising campaign the management team and personal trainers at Snap Fitness will be rowing, cycling and running over the course of 24 hours.

Snap Fitness members and non-members are also being encouraged to join in to help the team complete the 24-hour challenge.

To complete this months activities, personal trainer Sarah Chapman and the club's assistant manager and personal trainer Jenna Beckworth, will also be running the Edinburgh Half Marathon.

As part of the fundraising efforts that will continue throughout June, members will get the opportunity to swap shoes with their personal trainer and put them through a gruelling exercise session.

Marshall’s Yard’s centre manager, Jodie Pacey, said: “We want to wish the Snap team all the best with their fundraising efforts for two extremely worthy charities.

"We wish all members taking part good luck and we hope everyone digs deep to support the cause.”

Mind provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem.

Simba was founded by a team of dedicated individuals in October 2005 in response to the needs of those affected by the loss of a baby during pregnancy or close to the time of birth.

To donate or to get involved visit www.snapfitness.com/uk/gyms/gainsborough.