Gainsborough Illuminate event was a vibrant spectacle of fire and light

The event featured the first fire garden display to take place in the town centre

Fire dancers and musicians welcomed visitors as they strolled through the grounds of All Saints Parish Church, taking in all the colourful elements of the first fire garden display to take place in the town centre

Those attending could then walk among the illuminated performers towards Gainsborough Old Hall, where projections of a film, produced by local production company Electric Egg with the help of Dr Anna Scott, telling the story of the Mayflower, was beamed onto the outside of the historic manor house.

More than 2,000 people entered the grounds of All Saints Church to see the fire garden, with the overall mood and reaction being that the event was a stand-out occasion for the town.

Lucille Middleton and her husband Cliff attended the event from their home in Morton.

Lucille said: “I think this is absolutely fantastic to see the projection on the Old Hall, then to walk around the church grounds for the fire garden.

"It was good to see so many people at the event. We have never seen anything like it before and the stilt walkers were outstanding.”

Alan Robinson attended the event with his daughter Lizzie.

He said: “It is a really good event to attract tourism. It is so nice to see everyone out together with their families.”

Vikki Wain and her son Ernie, seven, toasted marshmallows in the grounds of the Old Hall as they soaked up the atmosphere from the illuminations.

Vikki said: “It is a fantastic event. It is good to have something like this in the town and to see so many people enjoying it.”

Ann Addy, from Gainsborough, praised the team who organised the event.

She said: “It has been amazing. Well done to the team, we are so grateful for all the planning that has been put into making this event happen. It really has put Gainsborough on the map.”

Kathleen Parker, also from Gainsborough, was delighted to see crowds of people at the event.

She said: “There was such a buzz and it was so lovely to see so many families about.

"What we are celebrating is something that happened 400 years ago when a small group of everyday people gave us freedom to choose whether to go to church or not. As a practicing Christian, we hope there will be another new revival here in Gainsborough.”

Kirsty Champ has been working in schools to help create lanterns for the events for a number of years, including this year.

She said: “It is joyous when you here small children excited by the spectacle not to mention the adults reactions.

"When children are in awe when you switch the lights on some of the things you have made it makes me so happy.

"I love the vision of this event and it far exceeded a lot of people’s expectations.