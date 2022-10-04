Marshall’s Yard also achieved a gold award in the Best Retail/Commercial Premises section and the Judges Award was won by the Hastings Day Centre volunteers for their hard work through the last few years at Mercers Wood working on paths, rails, tree planting and other conservation activities.

Gainsborough won the award in the Large Town category.

Vaughan Hughes, secretary of Gainsborough In Bloom, said: “This has been a challenging year for Gainsborough In Bloom as the committee was down to three members at the start of the year and we were not sure we could get things going again after the pandemic stopped us in our tracks in 2020.

Vaughan Hughes, secretary, and Gill Vollentine, committee member, (centre) receiving the certificates and awards at the EMIB presentation event

“However with the help of the Standard and contacting new and former supporters the positive response encouraged us to recommence our activities and enter the East Midlands in Bloom (EMIB) competition and we are very pleased with the outcome.

"There are too many people to thank individually and they know who they are but special mention must go to our sponsors including Hunters Estate Agents, Cliff Bradley Funeral Services, Horsleys of Gainsborough along with our supporters including Connexions, Rotary Club, Marshall’s Yard, the district and town councils, Hastings Group and all the committee members and volunteers who helped us achieve these awards.

"The group is already planning for 2023 taking the comments from the judges report as a base for improving the marks and result for next year and will be meeting soon to take the group onwards and upwards.”

Work undertaken by Gainsborough In Bloom so far this year includes digging up and replanting the beds on Morton Corner.

If you would like to get involved or to find out more about the work going on around Gainsborough visit www.facebook.com/GainsboroughinBloom.