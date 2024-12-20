Gainsborough in the running for awards showcasing heritage and culture

The GO Festival has been nominated for Event/Festival of the Year

​Gainsborough has been nominated for an award that shines a spotlight on a district’s commitment to showcasing its rich heritage, vibrant cultural offerings, and innovative regeneration projects.

West Lindsey District Council has been shortlisted for three awards in the regional Destination Lincolnshire Awards.

Coun Trevor Young, leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “We are incredibly proud to have been shortlisted for these awards, which recognise the hard work and passion of our teams and partners in celebrating West Lindsey’s unique heritage and vibrant cultural life.

“Our projects, from the regeneration of Gainsborough to the exceptional programming at Trinity Arts Centre and the GO Festival, demonstrate our commitment to creating thriving, engaging spaces for residents and visitors alike.”

Trinity Arts Centre has been shortlisted for the Arts, Heritage, and Culture Award; the council’s GO Festival has been nominated for Event/Festival of the Year and Gainsborough has been recognised in the Pride in Place category.

Steeped in history dating back to the Viking era, the town is now undergoing a transformative regeneration to attract new visitors and celebrate its remarkable heritage.

Highlights of Gainsborough’s evolution include Gainsborough Old Hall, a meticulously preserved medieval manor house, which remains a centrepiece of the town’s visitor experience.

History enthusiasts can also explore the Gainsborough Heritage Centre, Old Nick Police Museum, and the Gainsborough Model Railway.

Further judging is now due to take place and the council is excited to share its achievements with the wider region.

These nominations highlight the district’s dedication to preserving its history, fostering creativity, and ensuring a bright future for our communities.

The awards ceremony are due to take place on Friday, February 28, at the Lincolnshire Showground where winners in each category will be announced.

For more information about the Destination Lincolnshire Awards and to see the other nominees, visit www.destinationlincolnshire.co.uk/news/the-tourism-excellence-awards-2024-25-are-coming.