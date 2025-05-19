Gainsborough is getting ready to welcome In Bloom judges

Volunteers are busy getting Gainsborough ready for the arrival of the judges for this year’s In Bloom competition.

The judges are due to arrive on Tuesday, July 1, from 10am, and will be given a tour of the town.

A post on the Gainsborough In Bloom Facebook page said: “The tour will last around four hours and will mainly be centred around the main town with all the improvements and work which has been going on around Whittons Gardens, the market place etc.

“Railing baskets are being installed near Marshalls Yard by the Town Council and we will also be visiting Spital Hill allotment and Hickman Hill Hotel who have entered the Best pub/hotel garden competition.

The planters on Roseway in Gainsborough

“However the judges will doubtless look around other areas themselves and everyone including residents and businesses can do their part by keeping their premises, gardens, streets clear of litter and well presented on the day.

“We are looking to improve our award to silver gilt this year.

“The lovely weather is great but brings its own challenges due to the lack of rain and the wallflowers in the planters will be removed shortly and new summer bedding will go in towards the end of May.

“Details of when this is happening will be on our website and Facebook page for anyone able to spare an hour or so to help as the more help we get the quicker the jobs get done.

“As always any help with our efforts is much appreciated and contact can be made via our website www.gainsboroughinbloom.co.uk or the Facebook page.”

The next event to plant up 17 planters with summer planting, which will have a red white and blue theme to tie in with the VE celebrations this year, is taking place on Saturday, May 24, at 1pm at Roseway.

Tools will be provided but volunteers are advised to bring a pair of gardening gloves.