There were plenty of opportunities at the recent job fair as employers meet and greet potential new employees

Businesses and organisations from across West Lindsey and the rest of the county, attended the Autumn Jobs and Training Fair in Gainsborough.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, hosted by the West Lindsey Employment and Skills Partnership, offered residents the chance to gain valuable advice from employers, training providers and advice agencies. The event also saw local employers and organisations promoting job vacancies, career and training opportunities available within the district.

Amanda Bouttell, employment and skills lead for the council, said: “It’s really important that we continue to offer face to face employment advice and support for residents within the community. It always amazes me, the number of job vacancies that are available.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the employers and organisations attending was Riverside Training based in Gainsborough.

Jo Marsh is part of the team that attended the event, and she explained they were offering advice and support for people looking for employment opportunities.

She said: “We offer training for people looking to get into work and run employability courses and wellbeing courses, which helps to give people confidence and motivation.”

The company provides a range of other courses, all aimed at allowing people to develop their skills.

The Dep