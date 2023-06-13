Register
Gainsborough legal firm continues to grow as it expand Marshall's Yard branch

Legal firm, Sills and Betteridge LLP, are further expanding their Gainsborough practice based at Marshall’s Yard shopping centre.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 13th Jun 2023, 13:56 BST

The firm have begun their works to fit out a ground floor shop unit increasing their visibility and aiding accessibility to their branch in the town, which opened in 2010.

Martyn Hall, chief executive, commented: “Marshall’s Yard was the location of the firm’s first office to open north of Lincoln and marked the start of our expansion campaign across North Lincolnshire and into South Yorkshire.

"It has become a significant part of our business and this additional space will enable us to broaden our client offering further and help us to attract the best legal talent in the region.”

Fiona McSmailes, solicitor, Alan Rousseau, associate, Samantha Barratt, partner and Martyn Hall, chief executiveFiona McSmailes, solicitor, Alan Rousseau, associate, Samantha Barratt, partner and Martyn Hall, chief executive
Taking the former Specsavers unit between Card Factory and Greggs the company says the new premises and shop front to their business will raise their profile in the town and allow extra room to expand their already extensive list of services.

Samantha Barrett, partner and branch manager, said: “The new premises will allow for ground floor workspace and meeting rooms, with a new purpose-built staircase up to our existing offices.

"The new easier access and scope for future growth have been met with real enthusiasm by clients and colleagues alike and we are looking forward to moving in.”

As well as creating space for more services to be offered, the team expect demand to grow from their increased visibility.

