Gainsborough leisure centre granted more than £400,000 for solar panel installation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Lindsey District Council have been successful in their application for £401,500 funding from the government’s Swimming Pool Support Fund.

The money will be used to install hundreds more solar panels at the leisure centre on The Avenue, Gainsborough, in a bid to further reduce fuel bills and cut carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This initiative, part of Phase II of the government's Swimming Pool Support Fund, aims to make buildings more efficient.

Coun Lesley Rollings and Coun Trevor Young, with the leisure centre’s fitness manager Amy Minnikin

The funding will be utilised to install 545 solar PV panels on the swimming pool roof, resulting in a significant reduction of 42 tonnes of CO2 emissions, equivalent to planting 1,966 trees, and a saving of 221 MWh of annual energy production, which is equivalent to the energy used by dozens of homes each year.

Peter Smith, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are delighted the council has been successful in Phase II of the funding and it is great news that this project will further reduce the centre’s carbon footprint.”

Coun Lesley Rollings, chair of the Prosperous Communities Committee at the council, said: “The installation of PV panels not only aligns with the council's commitment to sustainability, but this investment will kickstart efforts to ‘future-proof’ provision at the leisure centre, creating an eco-friendly facility.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The changes will reduce CO2 emissions and reduce energy bills ensuring the leisure centre remains a vibrant hub for recreation and wellness for residents of all ages across our district.”

Coun Trevor Young, leader of the council, said: “This facility, being the sole public swimming pool in our district, stands as a beacon of community spirit and inclusivity, offering diverse programs that cater to all residents.

“This funding support is crucial, not just for sustaining this essential service, but for boosting our efforts to address health inequalities and to continue enhancing our residents' quality of life.