Gainsborough library staff 'proud' to be named Library of the Year 2023

Gainsborough Library has won the Lincolnshire Library of the Year Award for 2023 as part of the annual GLL Lincolnshire Libraries staff awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The award recognises the library with a clear and strong performance across a variety of factors including book lending and visits, customer and community focus, respecting the planet and staff engagement.

Alongside their book lending service, Gainsborough Library offers a programme of activities each week for all ages to enjoy, from children’s activities like Rhyme Time and Messy Play to IT Support and Coffee Mornings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The creation of a library garden in 2023 and the additions of new activities, such as surgeries with local PCSOs and councillors, are just some of the excellent ways the library team has engaged with the community and made the library a welcoming and useful space for everyone.

Gainsborough Library has won the Library of the Year Award 2023

Fabiola Nosenzo, manager of Gainsborough Library for GLL said “We were thrilled to have been nominated and really proud to have won the award.

“We would like to thank all our customers and everyone that has supported us.

“It is the sense of community that makes our library such a special place.”

Gainsborough Library is on Cobden Street, Gainsborough.

It is open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Wednesday and Friday, 9am to 6pm Thursday, and 9am to 1pm on Saturday.