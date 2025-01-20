Gainsborough man charged after multiple thefts across Lincolnshire

By Shelley Marriott
Published 20th Jan 2025, 16:45 BST
A Gainsborough man is one of two people who have been charged with a number of offences following investigations into reports of thefts in the West Lindsey area.

The thefts are reported to have taken place in the Sturton-on-Stow, Fenton and Scotton areas in the last month.

Nathan Smith, 29, of Miller Way, Gainsborough, has been charged with burglary dwelling, theft / attempt theft with violence; burglary other than dwelling, theft; burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

Jacob Mason, 20, of Shannon Avenue, Lincoln has been charged with burglary dwelling, theft / attempt theft with violence; burglary other than dwelling, theft; burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

Both men have been released on conditional bail and will appear in Lincoln Crown Court on February 6.

