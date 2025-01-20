Gainsborough man charged after multiple thefts across Lincolnshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Gainsborough man is one of two people who have been charged with a number of offences following investigations into reports of thefts in the West Lindsey area.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The thefts are reported to have taken place in the Sturton-on-Stow, Fenton and Scotton areas in the last month.

Nathan Smith, 29, of Miller Way, Gainsborough, has been charged with burglary dwelling, theft / attempt theft with violence; burglary other than dwelling, theft; burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Mason, 20, of Shannon Avenue, Lincoln has been charged with burglary dwelling, theft / attempt theft with violence; burglary other than dwelling, theft; burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

Both men have been released on conditional bail and will appear in Lincoln Crown Court on February 6.