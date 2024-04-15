Gainsborough man completes hat trick as he wins third boxing match for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Starting his boxing journey just over 12 months ago, Benjamin Spurr, has now completed and won three Ultra White Collar Boxing matches.

After a punishing eight week training schedule with the trainers at Function First in Lincoln, Ben began his winning streak in a charity match at the Engine Shed, on March 18, 2023, with a three round points victory over Sam Whittaker.

The nine months later, on December 15, 2023, after another intense period of training, he was ready to go again, this time beating Jake Byatt by a technical knockout at the end of the first round at Newark Showground.

Ben was able to complete his hat trick unexpectedly early, when a late stand in was required to face Michael Whittey at The Drill in Lincoln on March 24.

Despite only three days’ notice and no official training camp, following a tough battle, Ben’s mission was complete with another technical knockout victory at the end of the second round.

During his boxing journey Ben has also been raising money for Cancer Research and Mind charities.

Ben said: “I would like to give a sincere thanks to every person who donated towards the £600 raised for the Cancer Research and Mind charities over the three fights, and all those who came to support me at the events.

“None of this would have been possible without the kindness of my friends, family and colleagues, not only did you make my dreams come true, we raised money for some great causes along the way.”

Approaching 42 years of age, Ben says he will now focus on enjoying the fitness side of Boxing training and the excellent health benefits it provides. He says he is also keen to pass on any advice to those wishing to take part in such events and challenges themselves.

He said: “I know that people out there will feel the same way I did, apprehensive to take the first step towards a proper White Collar Boxing match.