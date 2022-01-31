Gainsborough man gets a hat trick as he wins online competition for third time

Darren Godson, 34, is only the second contestant in online competitions company BOTB’s history to win the hat trick of Dream Car, Lifestyle and Midweek Car competitions.

Delivery driver Darren was astounded when BOTB presenter Christian Williams came into his shop to tell him he’d won a Range Rover Evoque P250 R-Dynamic HSC worth £49,000 plus £20,000 cash.

It follows on from winning a Bentley Continental in 2019 and a £10,000 week-long trip to New York last October.

Darren Godson has become a BOTB winner for the third time

After recovering from his initial shock, Darren, who lives in Gainsborough , said: “I can't believe it, I am so sorry to everyone who plays because I’ve been so lucky.”

Darren, who is dad to four-year-old Flynn, is going to use some of the money to pay separately for his 59-year-old mum Elaine to go to Graceland at the same time as his New York trip.

He said: “I love playing BOTB because there is skill involved and a lot of fun, the National Lottery is just numbers.”

BOTB uses spot the ball to determine the winner and Darren advises contestants to look at the players’ body language rather than their eyes.

Darren is now hoping to become the first player to win four times and he and Flynn have their eyes on a Lamborghini.

He only spent 60p on his Range Rover winning ticket and is adamant that his big wins have not changed him. In fact when he won the Bentley, he celebrated by going down his local supermarket and buying a sparkly Christmas jumper.

BOTB hands over the keys to two stunning cars each week as well as a lifestyle prize.

Other recent winners have bagged £15,000 in cash, a quad bike and a gaming tech bundle.

The company, listed on the stock market, was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has given away more than £47m-worth of cars so far.

Christian, who surprises winners all over the country every week, said: “Darren really is a BOTB history maker, I can’t believe he’s done the hat trick – what an amazing story.”