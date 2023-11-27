A Gainsborough man who robbed a lone woman of her purse at knifepoint has been jailed for three years and four months.

Jake Turner, 28, approached the 41-year-old woman in Linden Terrace, Gainsborough, as she walked home after visiting a cash machine shortly after 10.30pm.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Turner was known to the victim and had already approached her as she walked towards the cash machine at a local Tesco store.

Phil Howes, prosecuting, said Turner asked the woman if she wanted to buy an iPhone but she declined and continued her journey to the cash machine.

Jake Turner has been jailed for three years and four months

Mr Howes said the woman withdrew £350 and was again approached by Turner as she walked back along Linden Terrace.

The court heard Turner produced a small kitchen knife and demanded "I need you to hand it over."

"She refused," Mr Howes explained. "He manhandled her towards her house and removed her purse."

The woman screamed Turner's name as he cycled away and he was quickly arrested at his accommodation in Wembley Street.

Turner, of Wembley Street, Gainsborough, later admitted two charges of robbery and possessing a bladed article on July 23, this year.

In an impact statement the victim described how she was now frightened to leave her own front door.

Hal Ewing, mitigating for Turner, argued the robbery was the desperate actions of a man who spent £100 a week on crack cocaine.

"This was someone he must have known would recognise him," Mr Ewing added.

A psychiatric report also explained many of the reasons why Turner was using Class A drugs.

Passing sentence Judge James House KC said the victim lost what was a significant amount of money to her, as well as bank and medical cards.

"She now feels understandably nervous, unable to leave her house," Judge House told Turner.

But Judge House said he could reduce Turner's jail sentence because of the underlying mental health problems revealed in his psychiatric report.