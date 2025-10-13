Gainsborough man named Citizen of the Year 2025 for his 'exceptional service to the community'

Gainsborough Town Council has awarded its Citizen of the Year Award 2025 to former policeman for his exceptional service to the community.

Pete Gray was presented with this year’s award by Gainsborough’s Mayor, Coun James Plastow.

A spokesman from Gainsborough Town Council said: “Gainsborough’s own Pete Gray has been awarded Citizen of the Year 2025 in recognition of his exceptional service to the community.

“A former local policeman, Pete has dedicated countless hours to Marshalls Juniors Football Club, ensuring its smooth running both on and off the pitch.

“From setting up matches in all weather to organising events, supporting coaches, and mentoring young players, Pete’s efforts have been the backbone of the club for many years.

“Through his tireless commitment, Pete has enriched the lives of hundreds of children, promoting respect, teamwork, and community spirit.

“His humility, generosity, and dedication exemplify what it means to serve others.

“Pete’s award reflects not only his personal contribution but also the gratitude of the Gainsborough community, who proudly commend his achievement.”