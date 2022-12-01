Gainsborough man says joining Slimming World was the ‘best thing I have ever done’

A number of health reasons gave a Gainsborough man the push he needed to take action and he has lost nearly three stone since joining Slimming World.

Richard Hunt, 46, from Gainsborough, joined Slimming World due to high blood pressure, high cholesterol and general poor health and in the last eight months he has lost two stone and 9.5lb.

Richard said: “It was hard walking through those doors for the first time especially as I am a man walking into a predominantly female environment.

"It was honestly the best thing I have ever done.

Richard Hunt has lost nearly three stone since joining Slimming World

"Everyone is so friendly and the support from the group and Hannah is amazing. We are a proper family and the social connectivity within the group has helped me to lose the weight.”

Since joining Slimming World Richard is now much more active and has a healthier relationship with food.

He said: “I ride my about 30 miles a week. I love getting out on my bike in the fresh air. It makes me feel brilliant as not long ago I couldn’t have done it.

"I have just done a ride from London to Edinburgh and back.

"My relationship with food is better since joining Slimming World but this is a lifelong commitment as it is easy to slip back into old habits.

"The plan is so versatile that no food is banned, it’s just about making small changes.

“I can still enjoy chips or a curry or family favourites like spaghetti bolognase, it’s just about cooking them differently.

"My favourite is a big cooked breakfast with bacon, eggs, sausages, mushrooms, tomatoes, hash browns and baked beans.”

But Richard says he wouldn’t have gotten this far without the support of other Slimming World members.

Richard attends a group at Gainsborough Methodist Church on Thursday at 7pm and his consultant is Hannah Hesse-Phillipson.

Other sessions take place at 3pm and 5pm.

He said: “Group is essential if you want your journey to work.

"Not only is it supportive and motivational but the social aspect is brilliant.