Gainsborough man who 'didn’t want to live anymore' turned his life around after joining Slimming World

A Gainsborough man who had lost the will to live has turned his life around after losing more than four stone in weight after joining Slimming World.

If your New Year’s resolution is to lose weight or if you just want to have a healthier lifestyle, David Morrish, 34, who joined Slimming World in January 2022 said the decision ‘changed his life’.

David, from Gainsborough, said: “Before I joined Slimming World I was 20 stone. I was a big guy and unfit but the main problem was I was very mentally unwell.

"I didn’t want to live anymore so I just ate and drank every weekend without fail. That was my medicine as it numbed my pain for the weekend.

David Morrish was 20 stone before he joined Slimming World

"My family raised their concerns and they told me they were worried about me but my response was ‘I don’t care’ but then one night I broke down and cried and there was a voice that said ‘I can do it, its not too late’ and knew I could change my life around.

"So I joined the gym at the beginning of the year and joined Slimming World.

"I was very nervous to begin with, but I kept turning up and doing what I can.

"Then every time I went on the scales the weight was dropping off and all the ladies there were complimenting me and supporting me which was massive to me as I never had that for a long long time.

"So when I started to notice the difference when looking at myself in the mirror my life started to change.

"I liked myself again and I had the confidence to go from not only having the confidence to look someone in the eye but to having a full blown conversation with them.

"I keep myself busy by going to the gym each week and eating right through the week

"My goals for 2023 is lose another two stone, keep going to the gym and eating right and most of all, think positive.

"To anybody out there who is suffering with any mental health problems or self esteem I would advise go to the gym and try and eat good food because it is good for the mind and your confidence too.

"A year ago I was a 20 stone man who didn’t want to live anymore and now I'm a 14 stone 12 lbs man who is feeling great and looking forward to the future and actually enjoys his lifestyle now.”

