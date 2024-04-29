Gainsborough man who threatened shop staff with a plank of wood jailed
Sean Brookes of Wheeldon Street, Gainsborough, who also stole cigarettes and tobacco, has been jailed for three years and six months.
He was sentenced for robbery and possession of an offensive when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, April 19.
The 44-year-old tried to take money from the till of Morrisons Local, in Spital Terrace, on Tuesday, February 27, but was unable to gain access.
He subsequently stole cigarettes and tobacco before leaving the store.
Two staff members from the shop delayed Brookes’ escape and restrained him before he was then quickly detained by police.
The scene was then secured by officers who supported witnesses and took photographs as part of the investigation.
The judge commended the two staff members for their heroism.