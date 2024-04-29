Gainsborough man who threatened shop staff with a plank of wood jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sean Brookes of Wheeldon Street, Gainsborough, who also stole cigarettes and tobacco, has been jailed for three years and six months.

He was sentenced for robbery and possession of an offensive when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, April 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 44-year-old tried to take money from the till of Morrisons Local, in Spital Terrace, on Tuesday, February 27, but was unable to gain access.

Sean Brookes has been jailed for three years and six months

He subsequently stole cigarettes and tobacco before leaving the store.

Two staff members from the shop delayed Brookes’ escape and restrained him before he was then quickly detained by police.

The scene was then secured by officers who supported witnesses and took photographs as part of the investigation.