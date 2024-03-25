Visitors to Gainsborough Market will be able to delve into a treasure trove of antiques this Easter

West Lindsey District Council is delighted to welcome MH Antiques and Fairs to its Saturday line-up.

Known for their distinctive collection and extensive antiques knowledge, MH Antiques and Fairs will bring an array of antique-themed traders to the open-air market. They will stand alongside the council’s regular Saturday market traders.

Coun Trevor Young, leader of West Lindsey District Council and ward member for Gainsborough, said: “I am delighted to welcome MH Antiques and Fairs to our market. They are looking to bring a unique blend of vintage artifacts and collectibles, offering shoppers an opportunity to explore and acquire distinctive items, enhancing the diversity and appeal of Gainsborough's weekly market.

“I hope everyone will come and explore the antiques fair as well as supporting our regular traders and town centre businesses.”

The addition, of the weekly antiques fair, marks a significant step towards creating an inclusive and engaging marketplace.

The first one will take place at the beginning of the Easter Bank Holiday on Saturday, March 30, and it will run every Saturday until October 26.

Mark and Harry from MH Antiques and Fairs, said: “We are proud to announce that we will be holding an antiques fair every Saturday on the historic marketplace in Gainsborough.

“Gainsborough is perfectly located for an antiques fair being located next to the Hemswell complex between Newark, Retford, Market Rasen, Horncastle and Lincoln. These fairs will be orientated for the stall holders, the dealers and the private buyers. It will be run by antique dealers for antique dealers.”