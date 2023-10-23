Families had a roarsome time as they headed to Gainsborough Market Place to say hello to some pre-historic friends.

Four-year-old Tyrannosaurus Rex, Pete the Dinosaur, meeting some of the children

Market traders welcomed Pete the Dinosaur, a four-year-old Tyrannosaurus Rex, who joined them in the town.

Pete was joined by baby Dinos Colin and Bob.

Nicola Marshall, town centre manager for West Lindsey District Council thanked everyone who supported the event, which was made possible through funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Nicola said: “We had such a fabulous time at our monthly farmers and craft market in Gainsborough.

“It was great to see so many children and adults full of smiles and laughter as they gave a Jurassic welcome to Pete and his friends.

“Our market traders also reported a great day’s trading as shoppers headed to the Market Place and they are looking forward to the next market event.”

Families were also invited to take part in a Dino Trail around the town centre businesses.

More than 100 trail leaflets were collected, taking adventurers to nine Dino stops including the library, where people could take part in the fossil-making activity.

More than 130 Dino Jelly Sweets were given out as a reward to participants for completing the trail.

Nicola said: “We have received some wonderful feedback from shoppers who thanked us for organising the event.

“Many said it gave them some quality time to spend the children and they got to learn more about the town, new shops and businesses.

“Many of those in attendance asked us to keep bringing things like this to the town so watch out for more town centre trails and activities on our future monthly markets.”

Plans are now in full swing in preparation for the Poppy Remembrance on Saturday, November 11, at the next Farmers and Craft Market.