Gainsborough Market was a roaring success as dinosaurs take over
Market traders welcomed Pete the Dinosaur, a four-year-old Tyrannosaurus Rex, who joined them in the town.
Pete was joined by baby Dinos Colin and Bob.
Nicola Marshall, town centre manager for West Lindsey District Council thanked everyone who supported the event, which was made possible through funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nicola said: “We had such a fabulous time at our monthly farmers and craft market in Gainsborough.
“It was great to see so many children and adults full of smiles and laughter as they gave a Jurassic welcome to Pete and his friends.
“Our market traders also reported a great day’s trading as shoppers headed to the Market Place and they are looking forward to the next market event.”
Families were also invited to take part in a Dino Trail around the town centre businesses.
Advertisement
Advertisement
More than 100 trail leaflets were collected, taking adventurers to nine Dino stops including the library, where people could take part in the fossil-making activity.
More than 130 Dino Jelly Sweets were given out as a reward to participants for completing the trail.
Nicola said: “We have received some wonderful feedback from shoppers who thanked us for organising the event.
“Many said it gave them some quality time to spend the children and they got to learn more about the town, new shops and businesses.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Many of those in attendance asked us to keep bringing things like this to the town so watch out for more town centre trails and activities on our future monthly markets.”
Plans are now in full swing in preparation for the Poppy Remembrance on Saturday, November 11, at the next Farmers and Craft Market.
There will be entertainment from the Lah Di Dahs 1940s singers, Last Post and Reveille at 11am, the Poppy Wall of Remembrance where you can craft your own poppy and add your message, a display of vintage vehicles, aerial displays from the Airborne Parrots, the British Legion Poppy Appeal, the 20th Century Living History Group will be re-enacting drills, vintage stalls, Vegan market corner, and much more.