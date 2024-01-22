Gainsborough market welcomes the return of vegan, eco, and ethical traders

Shoppers will be able to discover so much more at the markets in Gainsborough this year as vegan, eco, and ethical traders return.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Lindsey District Council has embraced the return of the new sustainable living traders who have committed to attend the Saturday market, three times this year.

Rainbow Monkey Events, organisers of the Vegan Market are returning to Gainsborough, where small businesses will be able to share their vegan and eco-friendly products with the people of Gainsborough and beyond.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organiser Sam Brundish, from Rainbow Monkey Events, said: “We know there’s a great interest in veganism in the area from the two markets we held there in 2023. We’re proud to be able to support small, independent businesses, and give them a platform to showcase their products.”

Return of vegan, eco, and ethical traders to market

They will be in attendance on Saturday, February 17, Saturday, June 22, and Saturday, December 21.

Coun Jeanette McGhee, who represents the Gainsborough South West Ward at West Lindsey District Council, said: “We are delighted to be able to boost the offering at our markets as we continue to support small businesses.

“It is great to see the return of the Vegan market traders to Gainsborough as they will bring with them ethical and sustainable products, which was very popular with shoppers in 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A market has been held in Gainsborough for more than 800 years since King John granted the town its Market Charter in 1204.