Gainsborough mental health charity gets funding boost from James Bond actor Daniel Craig

Bearded Fishermen was set up by Rick Roberts and Mick Leyland to support people who are struggling with their mental health.

And the pair were shocked to discover a donation had been made by James Bond himself, Daniel Craig.

Rick Roberts, co-founder, said: “This is the second time he has done this, as he did it last year too.

Daniel Craig has made a donation to Bearded Fisherman charity for the second time (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

"I talk to his PA Jessica from LA and he watches what we do and keeps up to date.

"We don’t say how much he donates to anyone but we know by the name on the transfer and some of the photos he has sent that it is him.

"One day hopefully we will get to meet him. His support and donation will go a long way to helping us to support people that need us.”

The Bearded Fishermen are now looking at expanding and need more volunteers to become part of their call listeners and outreach teams.

Rick said: “We have our streetwatch teams out now at night in Gainsborough and we are working together with West Lindsey District Council, the CCTV team, pub door staff and the supermarkets to help people in need out on the street that we come across.

"Our team are also approachable for people to chat with. The teams have gone down really well, with a lot of people coming to chat with us and commend our work.

"We are finding more people this year struggling with uncertainty at what's going on at the moment, especially with the Government changing things again, which is really frustrating and causing a huge increase in anxiety and depression.

"There are people not knowing if they will be able to see families and friends.

"We are hoping to expand the streetwatch teams into other areas in the new year and we are having a new phone system installed which will give us more out of hours support available, with more lines so we will be looking to increase our call support volunteers.”