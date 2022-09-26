The Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s Mental Health Support Teams (MHST), deliver workshops, training, and one-to-one support, working with teachers and college staff to help children and young people to get the right support and stay in education.

Belinda Robins, team co-ordinator for the Mental Health Support Teams in Lincoln and Gainsborough, said: “It is absolutely brilliant that the Mental Health Support Teams (MHSTs) have been awarded the Together Award at the BBC Radio Lincolnshire Make a Difference Awards, and that the hard work, dedication and creativity of the teams has been recognised.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Within Gainsborough, the local MHST supports 21 schools, working collaboratively with education staff, pupils, and their families, to ensure that children and young people are supported with their emotional wellbeing and mental health needs.

The Gainsborough Mental Health Support Team has won a BBC Make a Difference Award

"This is achieved though partnership working with other wider children and young people’s mental health services, as well as the MHSTs offering direct therapeutic mental health support to the children and young people themselves.

“A key function of the service is also supporting education settings to develop their whole school approach to mental health and wellbeing, and supporting children and young people to stay in education.

"All of this can only be achieved due to the hard work and commitment of the education settings and their mental health leads, who also deserve recognition for the work that they put in to improving outcomes for families in their local communities.”

One parent whose child accessed support with MHST, said: “MHST have been really supportive from start to finish.

"I wouldn’t be where I am now or have the relationship with my child if it wasn’t for the involvement of the team.

“My child engaged in sessions and the impact on family life had been amazing. It was a lifeline for our family.”