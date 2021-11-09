Clare Green and Hannah Proctor work at Lincoln County Hospital

After a delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) celebrated its prestigious staff awards with around 300 staff.

Award winners and highly commended entries will receive trophies, certificates and prizes in recognition of their excellence following the virtual ceremony.

This year, a special award entitled the ‘Covid hero’ award was also presented.

The awards celebrate staff and teams who go above and beyond for their patients, recognising unsung heroes, those who demonstrate compassion and respect and those who innovate to benefit patients.

And winners of the Great Patient Experience Award were Clare Green and Hannah Proctor, who are midwives from Gainsborough.

Clare and Hannah were nominated by a patient who they helped during the delivery of her son, who sadly died at nearly 31 weeks.

Clare and Hannah made sure the focus was on the mum and getting her through the delivery. They both showed huge amounts of compassion and love to the patient and her partner, even staying after night shifts were over to make sure things were as well as they could be.

They were willing to move appointments around to be able to go to the chapel of rest and, through such a difficult time for the family, they gave great strength and support.

Andrew Morgan, chief executive, said: “After the last two difficult years, it has been amazing to be able to celebrate and award so many teams and individuals from across ULHT.

"Everyone who has been nominated and shortlisted this year should be incredibly proud.

“We received more than 700 nominations for people working across our hospitals in Lincolnshire.

"We have amazing staff working to care for the people of Lincolnshire and I would like to thank them all for everything they do day-in, day-out.”