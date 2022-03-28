Gainsborough MP has pledged his support to help ‘deprived’ area of the town

Sir Edward Leigh, the Conservative Member of Parliament for Gainsborough, questioned ministers in the House of Commons on their approach for tackling pockets of deprivation, like the South West ward of Gainsborough.

At the Department for Work and Pensions ministerial questions Sir Edward said: "I represent Gainsborough South West ward, the 24th most deprived in the country.

"I wonder whether the minister would like to come to Gainsborough and discuss with me how we can have pilots schemes, perhaps in the hundred most deprived wards in the country, to really tackle this problem of deprivation with a cross-government approach."

Sir Edward Leigh has asked for a joined-up effort to improve deprived areas of Gainsborough

Sir Edward suggested a joined-up effort across government departments could "improve Universal Credit and tax credits to get people into work and keep people in work". Such an approach would help businesses create jobs in these wards and, Sir Edward said, help with housing. "Is that not a good idea?"

Works and Pensions minister David Rutley MP replied that Sir Edward was "absolutely right" and that "it is always a good idea to meet with the Right Honourable Member for Gainsborough".

Mr Rutley said: "The best way to assist people is to help them gain the skills they need to move in to and progress in work.”

The Minister also pointed out that the Gainsborough JobCentre had been working with local businesses to create training opportunities.

Coun Trevor Young, district councillor for Gainsborough South West, said: “While I appreciate our MP campaigning regarding the high levels deprivation we need action not words.

“Far more must be done to ensure the area feels a safer place to live in, we need to tackle high crime levels and drug issues.

“We need far more policing and support by our MP to get the street lights turned back on.”

Lincolnshire Police have also made £15,000 available to be spent on projects to be delivered in Gainsborough South West Ward by local groups/organisations.