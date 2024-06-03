Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Conservatives have pledged to give £20m to 30 towns across the country, including Gainsborough, if they are re-elected in the upcoming general election.

Sir Edward Leigh, the Conservative candidate for Gainsborough, has welcomed the Government’s commitment.

He said: “Following all our lobbying I am delighted that Michael Gove has announced that Gainsborough will join 30 other towns and receive £20 million in Levelling Up funds if the Conservatives are re-elected.

“This is on top of the £10 million I persuaded him to give to regenerate Gainsborough’s town centre.

​Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh has welcomed funding pledge

“This is transformative and the greatest boost the town has ever had.”

Each town selected for the scheme will receive £20 million, with boards of local elected officials, business leaders, and civic groups deciding on how the money should best be spent.

Michael Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, said: “This bold action will be transformational for towns around the country.

“It will allow local people to take back control: creating better jobs, improving transport and generating more investment.

“The Conservatives have a clear plan to spread opportunity so that talent and hard work, not geography, determine people’s life chances.

“Sir Keir Starmer has no plan and no idea how to help people help themselves, just patronising platitudes that would take us back to square one."

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak said that Conservatives “have a plan for towns because we know they are the beating heart of our country”.

He said: “This bold action will transform 30 more towns reviving their high streets, growing their local economies and making people feel proud of the place they call home.

“Labour’s record in government shows they don’t care about towns: neglecting their needs, allowing them to decline and focusing instead on cities. Sir Keir Starmer has no plan to unlock opportunities in towns and would take us back to square one.