Gainsborough Old Hall recognised for its contribution to learning and engagement with award

Gainsborough Old Hall has been recognised with a prestigious Sandford Award for excellence in heritage education, celebrating the site’s outstanding contribution to learning and engagement.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sandford Award is the leading quality mark for heritage education in the UK, recognising organisations that deliver high-quality learning experiences for visitors of all ages.

This national recognition highlights the dedication and creativity of Gainsborough Old Hall’s site team in bringing history to life for schools and community groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their report, the independent assessors praised the site, noting: “The unique setting of the hall, its Tudor kitchens and links to Henry VIII give opportunities to explore multiple topics and pursue learning objectives.

Gainsborough Old Hall has been recognised with a prestigious Sandford Award

“Combined with online resources from English Heritage, the visit offers the chance for young people to explore Tudor life in an engaging session and is deserving of the Sandford Award.”

This latest success marks a significant milestone, bringing the total number of Sandford Awards across English Heritage sites to 15.

Iona Keen, head of Learning and Interpretation at English Heritage, said: “We’re thrilled to receive this recognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our team are passionate about helping our young visitors connect with history in meaningful ways, and this award is a wonderful acknowledgment of their hard work and creativity.”

Gainsborough Old Hall has been recognised with a prestigious Sandford Award

Last year Gainsborough Old Hall, together with the Friends of the Old Hall Association, launched a £10,000 bursary scheme.

The scheme is designed to help remove some of the financial barriers that have prevented some schools from bringing their pupils on a visit to the Old Hall and allowing them to apply for funds to cover the cost of KS1 (aged 5 – 7) and KS2 (ages 7 – 11), Discovery Visit workshops as well as coach travel.

It is available to primary schools who have over 23 per cent of students receiving free school meals and are within a 40-mile radius of the site.